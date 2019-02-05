WATCH | Wits students clash with campus security

Campus security clashed with students at Wits University on Tuesday as protests continued over funding and accommodation.

The students embarked on a second day of protests, demanding that classes be halted until their grievances are attended to.

The university beefed up security while students embarked on a hunger strike.

"No black student will go home because they are owing fees here," said student activist Mcebo Dlamini.

Some students were wandering around the university's buildings with blankets and pillows.

"We are here because this institution is arrogant and refuses to meet students halfway ... there are students sleeping in libraries, there are students who cannot register because of outstanding debt," said Wits student representative council president Sisanda Mbolekwa.