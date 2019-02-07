Former prisons boss Linda Mti expected to hand himself over

South Africa’s former prisons boss Linda Mti is expected to hand himself over to police on Thursday morning.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said an agreement was reached between Mti’s lawyers and the Hawks.

Mjonondwane said Mti had to hand himself over between 11am and noon.

He was a suspect, along with former Bosasa chief operations officer and state capture whistleblower Angelo Agrizzi, former correctional services chief financial officer Patrick Gillingham and former Bosasa CFO Andries van Tonder.

Agrizzi, Van Tonder and Gillingham appeared in the Specialised Commercial Crime Court in Pretoria on Wednesday. They were released on R20,000 bail each.

Gillingham is facing one count of contravening the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act. The charge sheet lists 31 gratifications allegedly received by Gillingham, who also faces five counts of money laundering.

According to the draft charge sheet, Mti allegedly enjoyed free flights, accommodation and even had a traffic fine paid in exchange for his role in tenders awarded to Bosasa.