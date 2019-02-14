Three missing as fishing vessel catches fire in Durban harbour

Emergency workers have responded to a ship on fire in Durban's Bayhead area.

Life Response 24/7 said members of the fire department were trying to contain the blaze which started on a fishing trawler on Thursday afternoon.

"So far three people are missing and about 80 people have been treated on the quayside for smoke inhalation," an emergency worker on the scene said.

It is not known how the fire started.

This is a developing story.