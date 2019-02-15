South Africa

Ex SA ambassador to Iran arrested for bribery relating to MTN deal

15 February 2019 - 16:11 By Naledi Shange
Ex-South African ambassador to Iran Yusuf Saloojee is out on bail after being arrested on charges of foreign bribery.
Image: File photo.

Former SA ambassador to Iran, Yusuf Saloojee, has been charged with foreign bribery, the Hawks announced on Friday.

Brig Hangwani Mulaudzi said the 75-year-old had been arrested on Thursday and had since appeared in the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

He was granted bail of R4,000 and his case was set to return to court on April 17.

"Saloojee has been a subject of the Hawks' serious corruption investigation unit following allegations that he allegedly partook in deceitful corrupt activities with Iranian officials after [the] Turkcell Consortium was awarded a lucrative Global System for Mobile (GSM) to operate in Iran for 15 years.

"MTN reportedly came second in the deal which was said to worth approximately US$31.6bn (about R447bn)," Mulaudzi said in a statement.

