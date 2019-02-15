South Africa

From 'sell-out' claims to a 'racist' aircon, these are your top videos of the week

15 February 2019 - 09:43 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Cope leader Mosiuoa Lekota alleged during the Sona debate that President Cyril Ramaphosa sold out ANC leaders in the 1970s.
Image: Gallo Images / Netwerk24 / Collen Mashaba

From the killing of security guards in central Johannesburg to shock allegations made during the Sona debate, these are the top stories of the week.

Security guards’ murder

Two unsuspecting security guards were shot dead in full view of bystanders. The incident happened in Hillbrow, Johannesburg central, on Monday.

Police confirmed the incident, but said the suspects are still at large.  

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi’s “racist” airconditioner

While serious matters were being discussed in parliament during the Sona debate on Tuesday, EFF spokesperson Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi saw fit to make a lighthearted joke, in which he said, “Madam speaker, this airconditioner is too cold. It’s racist.”

Cosatu protest 

Trade union Cosatu embarked on a protest on Wednesday in opposition to the unbundling of Eskom.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced during his State of the Nation Address that he would split the power utility into three entities.

Lambo on fire

A R3m Lamborghini burst into flames at a shopping mall in Cape Town.

The car belonged to businessman George van der Riet, who said he was shopping when he heard a loud noise.

Lekota “sell-out” accusation

Cope leader and former ANC member Mosiuoa Lekota made startling allegations against President Cyril Ramaphosa. 

During his Sona debate speech, Lekota alleged that President Ramaphosa sold out ANC leaders to the apartheid government in the 1970s.

