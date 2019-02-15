SA rallies behind Caster Semenya after report claims IAAF will fight to classify her as a 'biological male'
Olympic gold medalist Caster Semenya is receiving an outpouring of support from the public and the South African government.
The backing follows claims in a news report that lawyers for the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) will argue that Semenya be classified as a "biological male".
In a statement on Wednesday night, the IAAF denied the claims:"The IAAF is not classifying any differences of sexual development (DSD) as male. To the contrary, we accept their legal sex without question."
Sports Ministry spokesman Vuyo Mhaga said: "Our stance has always been that someone like Caster, who has never injected anything in her body, must be allowed to compete."
Soon after the news broke, people took to Twitter to express their support for Semenya, with some calling on the federation to stop harassing her.
Every time a black person starts superseding white pple, whether Professionally or Athletically they start changing the rules...#CasterSemenya— thapelo chuene (@tiepee_young) February 15, 2019
No one is hated like— Mikateko Ndlovu (@Mikateko_Ndlovu) February 15, 2019
No one is being Abused like #CasterSemenya
Yet She is still standing strong
A Queen I Stand With ✊
#CasterSemenya is a WOMAN and should run with WOMEN. The fact that the IAAF made her take a test to verify her gender is outrageous. There is a real price for playing professionally, even for amateurs to an extent.— jelanTé (@BANTUFAG) February 15, 2019
#iaaf leave our athlete #CasterSemenya alone! No athlete has been harassed and violated more.— Robyn (@RobinBond1) February 14, 2019
She is gifted. Sporting authorities want to force her to take drugs if she wants to continue to compete. That's fucked up. Gretzky has ovaries, but they never made him take drugs to be a "real man". Btw, TERFs suck! #CasterSemenya https://t.co/1elnRwGndW— Craig Searle (@dingosynch) February 15, 2019
Wait, so they kinda saying there is something wrong with #CasterSemenya? That the way she was BORN was a mistake? pic.twitter.com/bMOlFGKZaf— Harold Ferwood (@Harold_Ferwood) February 14, 2019
Semenya’s troubles with the federation have dragged on for almost a decade.
At the 2009 world championships in Berlin, the IAAF withheld her gold medal pending gender-verification results.