South Africa

Two killed, 69 injured in accident between bus and car in Mpumalanga

16 February 2019 - 11:04 By TimesLIVE
Two people were killed and 69 others injured in a collision between a bus and car near White River in Mpumalanga on Saturday morning.
Image: Supplied by ER24.

Two people were killed and 69 others injured in a collision between a bus and a vehicle on the R538 Numbi Road just past White River in Mpumalanga on Saturday morning, paramedics said.

"When ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene shortly after 8am, they found a bus off the roadway and multiple people on the scene. Paramedics also found a vehicle that had burst into flames a little up the road.

"Upon further assessment, paramedics found that two people inside the vehicle sustained fatal injuries and were declared dead at the scene," said ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen.

Sixty-nine others were found to have sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate, she said.

“ER24, as well as various other medical services on the scene, transported the patients to hospital for further medical care.

"The exact circumstances surrounding the incident weren't known to our paramedics. Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations" she added.

