Police on alert for student march in Durban after night of flames
Police are on high alert for a student march in Durban on Monday morning.
Ethekwini Metro spokesman Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said they had received information that students were planning a march to Durban’s city hall.
The protest action comes after University of KwaZulu-Natal students burned furniture on the road outside their residence in South Beach on Sunday night.
Parboo said Metro Public Order Police were on duty to monitor the students.
Students threw their metal beds on to the street and set them alight.
Sending a clear Message to DUT Management 🙏if UKZN can do it, it wouldn't stop us to do it..— nunuberry (@AYANDA86979321) February 17, 2019
...#shutdownhertinecourt#downWithFourSleepers#justiceformlungisi#DUTShooting pic.twitter.com/0VnZgZII6Q
Police spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane confirmed that police were called in to monitor the situation.
The academic programme at UKZN was disrupted last week.
Meanwhile, the Durban University of Technology said in a statement on Sunday night that an emergency meeting with the Student Representative Council didn’t go ahead on Sunday and was being rescheduled for Monday.
The academic programme was scheduled to commence on Monday.