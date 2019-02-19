South Africa

Bosasa’s end means riots loom at SA’s most hardcore prisons

19 February 2019 - 07:00 By Graeme Hosken
Chief executive of Bosasa Gavin Watson with then president Jacob Zuma. Bosasa has announced that it is liquidating. File photo.
Image: via Twitter

The liquidation of Bosasa – which feeds 29% of the country’s prison population and runs SA’s largest repatriation centre – has thrown the correctional services and home affairs departments into turmoil.

Announcing on Monday that it was closing its doors, Bosasa (now African Global Operations) said its 4,500 workers would now be without jobs,

On the other hand the correctional services department has launched a war room, activated emergency plans to deal with potential prison riots, and prepared to meet the national treasury to secure urgent funding for interim plans to feed prisoners.

