Australian police probe death of bodybuilder in SA-born man's home
Detectives are awaiting the outcome of an autopsy to determine if a South African-born finance worker used reasonable force to kill a burglar during an apparent home invasion in Sydney.
Johan Francois Schwartz was at home with his wife and child when he confronted an intruder - later identified as a bodybuilder - in his lounge early on Sunday.
A struggle ensued inside the house, situated in a quiet cul-de-sac in Harrington Park. The barefoot intruder, Bradley Soper, collapsed. Schwartz and his wife Carine called paramedics and neighbours arrived to help but Soper subsequently died.
Schwartz was questioned extensively by police on Sunday and then released.
Detective chief inspector Shane Woolbank was quoted by the Sydney Morning Herald on Tuesday as saying: "Generally people are entitled to their home and they're entitled to use reasonable force to protect themselves and their property."
Homicide detectives were, the newspaper reported, awaiting the outcome of a post-mortem examination and that would determine whether or not he would face charges.
ABC News reported that Soper had been hospitalised for kidney failure in the weeks leading up to his death. He was a personal trainer and had taken part in various strongman competitions around the world.
His Instagram account described him as a strength and conditioning coach, mentor and personal trainer.
"It is with the greatest sadness and shock to announce the passing of Brad Soper, our coach, our colleague and our friend," said a statement from the XXX Fight Academy, reported news.com.au