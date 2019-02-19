Australian police probe death of bodybuilder in SA-born man's home

Detectives are awaiting the outcome of an autopsy to determine if a South African-born finance worker used reasonable force to kill a burglar during an apparent home invasion in Sydney.

Johan Francois Schwartz was at home with his wife and child when he confronted an intruder - later identified as a bodybuilder - in his lounge early on Sunday.

A struggle ensued inside the house, situated in a quiet cul-de-sac in Harrington Park. The barefoot intruder, Bradley Soper, collapsed. Schwartz and his wife Carine called paramedics and neighbours arrived to help but Soper subsequently died.