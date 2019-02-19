Welcome to the war zone: Cape Town trauma doctors adopt battlefield medicine

Violence is getting so intense in the Western Cape that trauma specialists are increasingly using "war-zone" medical strategies in their efforts to save lives.

Professor Andrew Nicol, head of trauma at Groote Schuur Hospital, said over the past decade trauma cases had increased and injuries were becoming more complex.

Easy access to firearms was putting such a huge burden on health services that at Groote Schuur gunshots were the leading driver of intricate surgeries in the trauma unit.

"The major reason we operate these days is due to firearms. It has taken over motor accidents as the number one reason for surgery and trauma," said Nicol.

"We still see more car accident injuries, but they don't require us [the trauma unit] to operate."

While a decade ago trauma centres usually saw single-shot wounds, Nicol said over the last few years they had been seeing multiple gunshot wounds that could easily result in deaths within a short space of time in less-resourced centres.