South Africa

Two dozen dead, dozens injured as Durban flooding death toll rises

23 April 2019 - 11:55 By SUTHENTIRA GOVENDER
eThekwini Disaster Management centre has all hands on deck on Monday following torrential rain that has hit Durban since Monday night. They have recorded 23 deaths.
eThekwini Disaster Management centre has all hands on deck on Monday following torrential rain that has hit Durban since Monday night. They have recorded 23 deaths.
Image: Suthentira Govender

The vicious storm that pounded greater Durban since Monday night has claimed at least two dozen lives and and left 32 people injured.

Co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube told journalists on Tuesday that massive damage had been "inflicted on public and private infrastructure".

Cogta said at about 10am that at least 23 people had died in the flooding - but paramedics told TimesLIVE that three additional bodies had been recovered from a collapsed house in the Queensburgh area, bringing the total number of dead to at least 26.

Dube-Ncube said more than 2,000 emergency calls had been logged since Monday night.

"From where we stand, we have reports of collapsed walls, and mud slides as well as roads that have been flooded," she said.

She said parts of KwaZulu-Natal were also experiencing power outages because of the extreme weather.

Emergency workers have been responding to desperate calls for help since early on Tuesday morning.

"The weather is not going to be abating soon, as the weather centre is reporting that we will [have a] 60% [chance] of rain today and gale force winds will be coming from the southern part of KZN.

"Cogta will be conducting assessments of the damage but estimates that it could run into millions [of rands].

"The extent of damage to infrastructure includes flooded and blocked roads, collapsed buildings and perimeter walls, blocked storm-water drains and sewer lines, flooded buildings and households and power outages as a result of electric cable damage," said Dube-Ncube.

Additional help in terms of disaster management has been sourced from other municipalities.

Queensburgh, south of Durban, was hard hit by floods on April 22 2019 and left seven people dead after structures collapsed in the area. TimesLIVE journalist Orrin Singh reports from the ground.

MORE

Waterlogged railway tracks and flooded roads obstruct Durban traffic

Flooded roads and waterlogged railway tracks forced Durban residents and scholars to stay home on Tuesday morning.
News
7 hours ago

Torrential rain kills at least five in Durban, forces evacuations in E.Cape

Emergency rescue and medical services have worked through the night in the wake of torrential rains which have pounded parts of KwaZulu-Natal since ...
News
10 hours ago

KZN hospital plunged into darkness following heavy rains

Critical wards at Durban's Addington hospital were plunged into darkness following a torrential downpour in the city on Wednesday.
News
5 days ago

Most read

  1. White woman's first vote is for EFF News
  2. Another EFF MP accuses Julius Malema of abusing party funds News
  3. Julius Malema joins exclusive country-club set News
  4. Maria Ramos to unbundle Eskom? South Africa
  5. Tito Mboweni's Eskom SOS to Maria Ramos News

Latest Videos

Raging elephant breaks chains and terrorises locals
Bomb explodes as Sri Lankan police try defuse device
X