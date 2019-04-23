South Africa

World War 2 aircraft firm hit by ‘maintenance fraud’ probe

23 April 2019 - 06:05 By Graeme Hosken
The aircraft known as Charlie whose service and maintenance books were allegedly doctored.
Image: Supplied

A renowned SA pilot and his business are at the centre of a Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) probe into the alleged forging of maintenance documents to export a World War 2-era aircraft to the US.

In February, the CAA temporarily shut the maintenance operations of former SAA pilot Flippie Vermeulen’s aviation safari and restoration company, Springbok Classic Air, pending the outcome of its investigation.

Vermeulen described the allegations as “absurd”.

Find the full story on Times Select.

