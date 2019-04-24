South Africa

WATCH | Homes destroyed, lives lost: KZN floods leave trail of devastation

24 April 2019 - 15:26 By TimesLIVE and Reuters

Rescue workers were digging through collapsed buildings along the KwaZulu-Natal coast on Wednesday after 51 people were killed when heavy rain caused flooding and mudslides.

Hundreds have been displaced, mainly in Durban, while flooding also killed at least three people in the Eastern Cape.

Victor da Silva of Amanzimtoti, said his family managed to evacuate before the floods destroyed their home and cars.

"On Monday, the water was just crazy. And yesterday morning I got here, everything was fine, my garage was still here, the other part of the house was still here, and it just couldn't stop raining," Da Silva said. "And then an hour and half later, everything, poof, (vanished) because the rain just hasn't stopped."

SA Weather Service forecaster Edward Engelbrecht said the heavy rainfall occurs "from time to time, especially during this time of the year."

He said the rain should start to clear by Thursday.

Climate change

President Cyril Ramaphosa visited affected communities in KwaZulu-Natal where he spoke about the impact that climate change is having on the country.

Ramaphosa said the force of nature is "so huge".

"This is partly what climate change is about, it just hits when we least expect it," he said, adding that funds would be provided by the government to help those hit by the floods.

Last week, 13 people were killed during an Easter service in KwaZulu-Natal when a church wall collapsed after days of heavy rain and strong wind.

