Court interdicts Comair strike by ground staff

Comair has welcomed a Labour Court interdict on Thursday which prevents Numsa-affiliated ground staff from striking over a wage dispute.

Wrenelle Stander, Comair's executive director of the airline division, said while the company would have preferred to resolve the situation through negotiation, it sought the interdict to ensure its customers reached their destinations.

"We value our employees and respect their right to strike, however, would always prefer to reach a mutually acceptable solution. We will continue to engage the union."

Ahead of the Easter weekend rush, the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) issued Comair with a 48-hour notice to strike. In a statement, the union said workers were downing tools over wage disparities at the airline. They want the wage gap to be closed.