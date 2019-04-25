South Africa

Court interdicts Comair strike by ground staff

25 April 2019 - 12:04 By TimesLIVE
Comair, which operates Kulula and British Airways in SA, successfully petitioned the courts to prevent ground staff from striking.
Image: 123RF/Tyler Olson.

Comair has welcomed a Labour Court interdict on Thursday which prevents Numsa-affiliated ground staff from striking over a wage dispute.

Wrenelle Stander, Comair's executive director of the airline division, said while the company would have preferred to resolve the situation through negotiation, it sought the interdict to ensure its customers reached their destinations.

"We value our employees and respect their right to strike, however, would always prefer to reach a mutually acceptable solution. We will continue to engage the union."

Ahead of the Easter weekend rush, the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa)  issued Comair with a 48-hour notice to strike. In a statement, the union said workers were downing tools over wage disparities at the airline. They want the wage gap to be closed.

"Numsa has been attempting to resolve this issue with Comair since late last year.

"One of the decisions taken was that a working committee made up of Numsa members and Comair management would attempt to resolve this issue amicably," spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said at the time.

Hlubi-Majola said their requests for management to provide a timeline for addressing the salary discrepancies had been unsuccessful.

In December, the union also targeted Comair with a threatened strike over the peak festive season.

The airline operates domestic routes under British Airways and Kulula.

