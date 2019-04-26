Behave or go home: Hoërskool Vanderbijlpark threatens pupils

Pupils will push boundaries to test if their school environments can handle them, and teachers must be trained in handling conflict and the psychological dynamics of pupils, education experts say.

This is in response to a desperate plea by Hoërskool Vanderbijlpark acting principal Peter Pieterse for parents to intervene in their children’s unruly behaviour.

He said teachers were tired of walking into classrooms where pupils talk back, disrupt teaching and do not bring their books to school.



