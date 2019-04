The alleged mastermind behind the smuggling of stolen vehicles from SA to Mozambique has been arrested.

The arrest was made on April 20 at Gazini, in KwaZulu-Natal's Manguzi area.

Police also recovered a vehicle linked to a house robbery at Mbazwana, KwaZulu-Natal.

The 37-year-old suspect appeared at the Obonjeni Magistrate's Court on Thursday. He was remanded in custody until April 29 for a bail application.