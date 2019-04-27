SA takes stock as the country celebrates Freedom Day

More than any other public holiday, South Africa’s Freedom Day serves as a symbol of how far the country has come since its historic elections in 1994.

The country’s peaceful, negotiated transition from an apartheid past earned it international acclaim. It represented the new values of inclusive politics, reconciliation and transitional justice, social transformation, human rights and constitutionalism.

South Africa’s struggle against colonialism was arguably the longest in Africa. Zimbabwe’s independence in 1980 and the impact of the end of the Cold War on southern Africa – in the form of Namibia’s independence (1990) and the peace process in Angola – all contributed towards South Africa’s democratisation in the early 1990s.

In the year of the 20th anniversary of the new constitution and the 40th anniversary of the Soweto Uprising it would be appropriate to focus on the state of the nation. Have the expectations of 1994 been met?

The state of democracy

The African National Congress (ANC) still dominates electoral support. But it has come under increasing public criticism and the political narrative has turned against it.

Most domestic political discourse is centred on President Jacob Zuma. This includes the Nkandla furore over the use of public money to upgrade his private homestead. He is also mired in allegations of “state capture” by his friends the Guptas, as well as factionalism in the ANC.