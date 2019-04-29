BLF won't stop baiting Patrice Motsepe over Botswana 'regime change'

Black First Land First (BLF) refuses to stop baiting billionaire Patrice Motsepe with accusation that he is involved in "regime change activities" in Botswana.

Motsepe's lawyers wrote to BLF leader Andile Mngxitama just days ago, warning him to desist from accusing their client of instigating regime change in Botswana - or face a lawsuit.

Mngxitama had earlier accused Motsepe of "craving Botswana diamonds".

The BLF responded to Motsepe's lawyers on Sunday.

"We received your letter dated April 26 demanding that we give an undertaking … that we shall make no further comment with regard to the alleged regime change activities of your client, the billionaire Motsepe," the party said in a letter.

"We are not in a position to give such an undertaking because it would be tantamount to self-censorship and practically bowing to intimidation via the abuse of the law and its processes by one of the wealthiest families in South Africa.

"We hold that money should not trump the truth and therefore we stand by the statements we have made."

The party accused Motsepe of attempting to silence it. "Our view is that Motsepe must desist with his attempts to bully Black First Land First into silence and submission."

The party said it would announce its next course of action when Motsepe responded to a list of questions.

Motsepe's sister, Tshepo Motsepe, is South Africa's first lady (she is married to President Cyril Ramaphosa) and their sister Bridgette Radebe is married to energy minister Jeff Radebe.