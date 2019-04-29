South Africa

BLF won't stop baiting Patrice Motsepe over Botswana 'regime change'

29 April 2019 - 11:25 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Andile Mngxitama has accused Patrice Motsepe of 'craving Botswana diamonds' and has told Motsepe's lawyers BLF won't withdraw the accusations.
Andile Mngxitama has accused Patrice Motsepe of 'craving Botswana diamonds' and has told Motsepe's lawyers BLF won't withdraw the accusations.
Image: Gallo Images / Beeld / Wikus de Wet

Black First Land First (BLF) refuses to stop baiting billionaire Patrice Motsepe with accusation that he is involved in "regime change activities" in Botswana.

Motsepe's lawyers wrote to BLF leader Andile Mngxitama just days ago, warning him to desist from accusing their client of instigating regime change in Botswana - or face a lawsuit.

Mngxitama had earlier accused Motsepe of "craving Botswana diamonds".

The BLF responded to Motsepe's lawyers on Sunday.

"We received your letter dated April 26 demanding that we give an undertaking … that we shall make no further comment with regard to the alleged regime change activities of your client, the billionaire Motsepe," the party said in a letter.

"We are not in a position to give such an undertaking because it would be tantamount to self-censorship and practically bowing to intimidation via the abuse of the law and its processes by one of the wealthiest families in South Africa.

"We hold that money should not trump the truth and therefore we stand by the statements we have made."

The party accused Motsepe of attempting to silence it. "Our view is that Motsepe must desist with his attempts to bully Black First Land First into silence and submission."

The party said it would announce its next course of action when Motsepe responded to a list of questions.

Motsepe's sister, Tshepo Motsepe, is South Africa's first lady (she is married to President Cyril Ramaphosa) and their sister Bridgette Radebe is married to energy minister Jeff Radebe.

MORE

Patrice Motsepe threatens to sue Andile Mngxitama for 'Botswana regime change' slur

Billionaire businessman Patrice Motsepe's lawyers have written to BLF leader Andile Mngxitama, warning him to desist from accusing their client of ...
Politics
2 days ago

Malema off the hook, but others get a hate speech hammering

EFF leader Julius Malema is off the hate speech hook for a series of “offensive” remarks against white and Indian people, but another firebrand ...
Politics
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Sars eyes Bosasa 'tax dodgers' South Africa
  2. SA student bust with R9m cash at OR Tambo escapes jail time South Africa
  3. WATCH | Woman fights back after man on motorbike mugs her South Africa
  4. Sars goes after ANC top brass in Bosasa scandal News
  5. Act on Ace Magashule graft claims: Thabo Mbeki to the ANC News

Latest Videos

Caught on camera: Woman gets mugged then mugs attacker
EXPLAINER: AMCU - what does it mean for them to be deregistered
X