South Africa

Metro police on high alert for #TshwaneShutdown

29 April 2019 - 07:13 By Iavan Pijoos
Marchers are expected to gather at the old Putco depot and march to the Union Buildings in Pretoria.
Image: Gallo Images/iStockphoto

Law enforcement in Pretoria remain on high alert for a planned shutdown on Monday morning.

Residents of the capital city complained about poor service delivery, increased potholes, lack of sanitation and clean drinking water, and high electricity rates.

Other concerns included title deeds, human trafficking, unemployment and foreign-national owned shops.

Protesters are expected to gather at the old Putco depot and march to the Union Buildings.

However, Tshwane metro police department (TMPD) spokesperson Isaac Mahamba said the march had not been authorised by his department and the organisers did not confirm who would receive their proposed memorandum. 

"For now it is quiet," Mahamba said.

Opposition parties have accused the ANC of allegedly being behind the widespread service delivery protests.

The ANC in the greater Tshwane region has since distanced itself from the Ga-Rankuwa shutdown, calling it "hogwash and tomfoolery".  

