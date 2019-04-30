Retirement village resident found badly beaten after going missing

A 53-year-old Eastern Cape woman who was reported missing after she failed to return to the retirement village where she lived was found badly beaten at a lodge in Port Elizabeth.

Ronnel Topper had left the Sydenham Retirement Village earlier in April, with a man whom police said also stayed there. They said they would return in six days.

She was reported missing by her son when she failed to return days after they were expected back.

When the search for Topper began, police said the pair had no vehicle and had left on foot.

Colonel Priscilla Naidu said in a statement that Topper was found, severely assaulted, on Monday afternoon by the owner of a lodge where she and the man had been staying.

"It is alleged that Ms Topper and her friend booked into the lodge on April 4 2019. On April 29 2019, the owner informed Ms Topper’s friend that they must vacate the lodge and when they went into the room, they found an incoherent and beaten up woman on the bed," said Naidu.

"The 60-year-old male was arrested and detained on a charge of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm. The woman was hospitalised."

The man will appear in court soon.