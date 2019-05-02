South Africa

Suspected drug dealer 'hangs himself in police custody'

02 May 2019 - 12:41 By Nico Gous
Ipid is investigating the death of a 28-year-old Nigerian national at Lwandle police station in Cape Town on Wednesday.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

A 28-year-old Nigerian national, Victor Udes, died in the holding cells of Lwandle police station in Cape Town on Wednesday.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating.

Ipid spokesperson Moses Dlamini said that about 10.30am police officers were called to a domestic disturbance complaint.

"Upon arrival at the address, police officers spoke to a lady who introduced herself as the ex-girlfriend of the deceased, who was in the process of moving out," Dlamini said. "It is alleged that the lady told the police that the deceased was involved in drug dealing. The police allege that the deceased grabbed something which was wrapped in a plastic and swallowed it. Upon being questioned, it is alleged that the deceased became unruly and swore at the police after which he was arrested for riotous behaviour."

The police detained Udes in a holding cell where he allegedly hanged himself. The police found his corpse at 12.27pm.

"It is alleged that he used his jersey. He was declared dead at the scene. The body of the deceased was transported to Tygerberg mortuary," Dlamini said.

