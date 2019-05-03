Aquarium hatches rescue plan for baby turtles stranded on Cape coast

Slow and steady may win the race, but quick action is what rescued more than 120 turtle hatchlings along the coast of the Western Cape in the past two months.

The Two Oceans Aquarium's turtle rescue programme is working to rehabilitate the hatchlings, most of which are from Struisbaai, and send them back into the wild.

"In my first two years working here, we had far fewer rescues," said programme assistant Inge Adams. "We're taking it one turtle at a time and trying not to get overwhelmed."

The programme works with the Turtle Rescue Network, which helps coastal communities create rehabilitation points so turtles are immediately cared for before being transferred to the aquarium.

"We're getting a lot of rescues in, largely due to a really efficient rescue network," said co-ordinator Talitha Noble. "That's quite a comforting feeling, knowing that people are aware and actively looking."