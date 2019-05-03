Aquarium hatches rescue plan for baby turtles stranded on Cape coast
Slow and steady may win the race, but quick action is what rescued more than 120 turtle hatchlings along the coast of the Western Cape in the past two months.
The Two Oceans Aquarium's turtle rescue programme is working to rehabilitate the hatchlings, most of which are from Struisbaai, and send them back into the wild.
"In my first two years working here, we had far fewer rescues," said programme assistant Inge Adams. "We're taking it one turtle at a time and trying not to get overwhelmed."
The programme works with the Turtle Rescue Network, which helps coastal communities create rehabilitation points so turtles are immediately cared for before being transferred to the aquarium.
"We're getting a lot of rescues in, largely due to a really efficient rescue network," said co-ordinator Talitha Noble. "That's quite a comforting feeling, knowing that people are aware and actively looking."
The organisations also aim to educate the public about steps they can take to save any stranded turtles.
People should not put hatchlings back in the water but help restore them to room temperature using a container and towel, then immediately take them to the nearest rescue point.
After being hatched in northern KZN, loggerhead turtles aim to reach the warm waters of the Indian Ocean.
While swimming south in the Agulhas Current, many are instead ejected into the Atlantic. The turtles, which range from 20g to 80kg, become weak in the cold temperatures and wash up on the coast.
The programme expects to take in more hatchlings this year as strong winds, swells and plastic pollution increase.