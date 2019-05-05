South Africa

Transgender teen's move to all-girls government school makes history

05 May 2019 - 00:00 By PREGA GOVENDER
A transgender pupil has been admitted to Wynberg Girls’ High.
A transgender pupil has been admitted to Wynberg Girls’ High.
Image: 123RF/Taa22

A 14-year-old who has been at boys’ schools since Grade 1 is set to be the first transgender pupil in SA at an all-girls government school.

The girl has met the social worker at Wynberg Girls’ High in Cape Town in preparation for her move there at the start of the third term in July.

She has identified as a girl since starting school, and a family friend said her mother approached Wynberg Girls’ in September last year to apply for a place. The governing body agreed in November to admit transgender girls.

Read the full story in the Sunday Times.


Want to read the full Sunday Times?
Subscribe online from R80 per month or try our R15 day pass

Most read

  1. 'I'm alive and I feel loved': Woman shot in the face in Fourways speaks South Africa
  2. Videos of man assaulting woman cause outrage on social media South Africa
  3. SA hangs its head in shame as Time magazine highlights inequality South Africa
  4. Poverty is so extreme in SA that even lower middle class area looks rich South Africa
  5. Dagga addict convicted of killing schoolmate's mom who 'grabbed his bum' South Africa

Latest Videos

'Ramaphosa was there when SA was looted' Maimane at DA rally
DA Youth projects anti-corruption messages on historic Luthuli House
X