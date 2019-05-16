Saray Khumalo becomes first black African woman to reach summit of Mount Everest

One African is looking down on all of us today.

Saray Khumalo, a Zambia-born Johannesburg resident, on Thursday morning became the first black African woman to reach the summit of Mount Everest, with an elevation of 8,848m.

“Onwards and upwards,” Summits with a Purpose wrote on its Facebook page.

“Saray is down safely below the South Summit, but still in the death zone. She will progress back to C4 (Camp 4) over the next few hours. It will be two days before she arrives back to Base Camp and shares with everyone about her achievement.”