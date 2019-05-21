South Africa

Teenager arrested after fatal stabbing in Limpopo school fight

21 May 2019 - 16:15 By Nico Gous
A Limpopo school pupil has been arrested after his classmate was fatally stabbed in a fight.
A Limpopo school pupil has been arrested after his classmate was fatally stabbed in a fight.
Image: 123rf.com/Monchai Tudsamalee

A 15-year-old pupil in Mankweng, Limpopo, was arrested on Tuesday morning for fatally stabbing a classmate, aged 16, at school.

"It is alleged that the two learners had a fight while playing within the school premises," said police spokesperson Col Moatshe Ngoepe.

"Subsequently the suspect produced a sharp instrument and stabbed the deceased before fleeing. 

"The deceased was taken to the hospital but was certified dead on arrival." 

The suspect was tracked down to the top of a small hill, where the alleged murder weapon was found.

The pupil will appear in the Mankweng Magistrate's Court soon.

READ MORE:

'I heard them screaming for help': shack fire kills four in Port Elizabeth

Four people - two of them children - were burnt alive in a shack fire in Malabar's Extension 6 informal settlement on Tuesday morning.
News
3 hours ago

KZN police resume search for holidaymaker presumed drowned

Police divers are continuing their search for a Johannesburg holidaymaker, who was swept out to sea near a popular Umhlanga resort on Sunday.
News
5 hours ago

Free State father had son 'taken out' to avoid paying maintenance

A father who did not want to continue paying maintenance after he retired as a teacher has been sentenced to life behind bars for arranging the ...
News
7 hours ago

Most read

  1. Four dead, 20 injured in N1 'horror crash' South Africa
  2. Cyril Ramaphosa's tough cabinet choices News
  3. Fikile Mbalula, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma at odds over 'Ramaphosa effect' News
  4. Man caught allegedly masturbating at Virgin Active banned for life South Africa
  5. Struggling municipality's funds used to renovate Oscar Mabuyane's home News

Latest Videos

Zimbabweans remain in darkness as power cuts persist
Explained in 90 seconds: Zuma appears in court on corruption charges
X