It wasn't food poisoning, says Limpopo school after 46 kids sent to hospital

The Limpopo primary school where 46 children had to be hospitalised on Tuesday after complaining of severe stomach cramps has denied that it was a case of food poisoning.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Northern Academy Independent School in Polokwane said the children could have been affected by a bug doing the rounds.

"The area of Polokwane has unfortunately been badly affected by a stomach bug since the start of winter," said the school.

"Medical services were called to inspect and treated the affected children on site. A decision was made to take the children to surrounding medical facilities for proper diagnosis and treatment."