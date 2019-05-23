South Africa

Eastern Cape man caught breaking into police station

23 May 2019 - 19:40 By Naledi Shange
Eastern Cape police said on Thursday they had arrested a man who tried to break into a police station in Storms River.

The man was found inside an office at the police station just before 1am.

“A member working at the Community Service Centre spotted someone on the CCTV monitor scaling a boundary fence at the back of the police station and immediately summoned other colleagues for assistance,” said Sergeant Majola Nkohli.

The man forced open a window and made his way inside the office.

“It is said that a suspect was arrested inside the office busy disconnecting a computer. Police also recovered two memory sticks inside his pocket,” Nkohli said.

“A preliminary investigation has revealed that the memory sticks belong to a member who works at the police station.”

The man was to appear at the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court on Friday on charges of housebreaking and theft. 

