WATCH | Shoppers overpower armed robbers in Polokwane cellphone shop

Limpopo police have launched a manhunt for three robbers who stormed and attempted to burgle a cellphone shop in the Polokwane CBD on Wednesday but were overpowered by shoppers.

"According to the preliminary investigations, we found that about four men went to the shop where they attacked and pointed a firearm. During the ordeal, people then realised that only one of them actually had a firearm and they fought back," said police spokesperson Col Moatshe Ngoepe.

Ngoepe said people who were in the shop at the time overpowered the four men.

Three men were able to escape while the fourth, who had a firearm, was held and later arrested.

In the video, a group of men dressed in black and with covered faces can be seen entering the shop and instructing people to get down on the floor. One of the men can be seen carrying a bag and is stationed not far from the teller.

Shoppers can be seen moving towards the robbers to rescue the store's owners.

A physical altercation can also be seen in the video, resulting in the robbers being overpowered and subsequently fleeing.

"During the incident, three of the four guys were able to run away without any goods, they jumped into a VW while the other one was apprehended with a firearm," Ngoepe added.