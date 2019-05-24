South Africa

WATCH | Shoppers overpower armed robbers in Polokwane cellphone shop

24 May 2019 - 15:41 By Nonkululeko Njilo

Limpopo police have launched a manhunt for three robbers who stormed and attempted to burgle a cellphone shop in the Polokwane CBD on Wednesday but were overpowered by shoppers.

"According to the preliminary investigations, we found that about four men went to the shop where they attacked and pointed a firearm. During the ordeal, people then realised that only one of them actually had a firearm and they fought back," said police spokesperson Col Moatshe Ngoepe.    

Ngoepe said people who were in the shop at the time overpowered the four men.

Three men were able to escape while the fourth, who had a firearm, was held and later arrested.  

In the video, a group of men dressed in black and with covered faces can be seen entering the shop and instructing people to get down on the floor. One of the men can be seen carrying a bag and is stationed not far from the teller.  

Shoppers can be seen moving towards the robbers to rescue the store's owners.  

A physical altercation can also be seen in the video, resulting in the robbers being overpowered and subsequently fleeing.

"During the incident, three of the four guys were able to run away without any goods, they jumped into a VW while the other one was apprehended with a firearm," Ngoepe added.

MORE

'Divine intervention' (and cops) bring robbers to their knees in Joburg CBD

“Never underestimate the power of prayer.”
News
1 day ago

WATCH | Driver outfoxes hijackers in lightning-speed reverse manoeuvre

A Durban motorist was able to outmanoeuver three armed gunmen as they attempted to hijack him this past weekend.
News
3 days ago

WATCH | Brave man fights off armed thugs with his bare hands - and a phone

The stunning moment a brave businessman fought off armed robbers with his bare hands was caught on camera.
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Bakkie rams car during 'road rage' punch-up in Makhanda South Africa
  2. Dark clouds brewing over SA Weather Service after public protector's report South Africa
  3. Woman's burnt body found with breasts cut off and knife stuck in neck South Africa
  4. Zille says Schwarzenegger attack didn't get media coverage because he's white, ... South Africa
  5. 'His car was on fire, so why didn't he get out?' asks Ford Kuga inquest judge South Africa

Latest Videos

Shoppers overpower armed robbers in cell phone store
SA's sixth parliament sworn in
X