Zuma wields Abrahams letter to get him off the hook

24 May 2019 - 05:57 By Karyn Maughan
Former president Jacob Zuma at the Pietermaritzburg High Court.
Image: Picture: JACKIE Clausen/ Pool

Jacob Zuma’s lawyers are fighting to introduce a letter – understood to have been written by former prosecutions boss Shaun Abrahams shortly after he decided to reinstate charges against Zuma – as evidence in his battle to permanently stop his corruption prosecution.

But the case has hit an impasse, since the state objects to the former president’s advocate reading it into the record.

