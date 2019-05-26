South Africa

Community kills three suspected robbers after attack on elderly woman in Limpopo village

26 May 2019 - 11:36 By Nonkululeko Njilo
Three men were killed in a mob justice attack in Limpopo.
Three men were killed in a mob justice attack in Limpopo.
Image: 123RF/Duncan Noakes

Three men accused of being house robbers were beaten to death in a mob justice attack in Ga-Wally village in Mokwakwaila, outside Tzaneen, on Sunday.

The trio were hunted down by community members after an unknown man entered an elderly woman's home. She was attacked and screamed for help, after which the community reacted.

"Preliminary police investigations revealed that this brutal attack follows a chain of events that commenced at around midnight when an intruder allegedly got into a house of an elderly woman. The woman reportedly screamed for help and community members of the said village consequently mobilised and hunted down the intruder until they caught three unknown middle-aged men.

"After accusing them of being responsible for house robberies in the area, the three were then brutally assaulted with an assortment of objects," said police spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

He said police reacted to frantic calls from the area but on arrival at the scene, the three men had already been beaten to death and the mob dispersed.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nneke Ledwaba condemned the killings.

"The police will be merciless in dealing with any people who take the law into their own hands by attacking people they suspect of being criminals," he said.  

Police have urged those who might have information that could lead to the arrest of those involved to contact Colonel Cecil Machimane on 082 45 17181, or the crime stop number 0860 010 111, or crime line sms number 32211, or go the nearest police station.

MORE

'The police have failed us' - Alex mom despairs as mob evicts family again

An Alexandra family is feeling anxious and frustrated after being evicted from their home by a mob for the second time in a space of two weeks.
News
2 days ago

Mayhem as tavern is looted, cars torched after brothers shot by owner

Two brothers were shot at a Limpopo tavern by the alleged owner - a policeman - with his wife's gun.
News
6 days ago

White River pastor burnt alive in act of mob justice

A pastor from Mganduzweni near White River in Mpumalanga and his brother were set alight in an act of mob justice on Thursday.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Shoppers overpower armed robbers in Polokwane cellphone shop South Africa
  2. 'I wasn't raised to remain silent,' says student who picked up EFF rubbish South Africa
  3. Zuma wields Abrahams letter to get him off the hook South Africa
  4. WATCH | A woman taking selfies on a Sea Point bench was arrested and locked up ... South Africa
  5. Public protector clears David Mabuza over Madiba memorial service costs ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Shoppers overpower armed robbers in cell phone store
SA's sixth parliament sworn in
X