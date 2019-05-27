Index reveals a 'happy South Africa' during inauguration of Cyril Ramaphosa

South Africa’s gross national happiness index on Saturday, the day Cyril Ramaphosa was inaugurated as president, remained high, unlike on other Saturdays.

This is according to wellbeing economists Prof Talita Greyling of the University of Johannesburg and Dr Stephanié Rossouw of Auckland University of Technology in New Zealand.

The happiness index was launched in South Africa on April 30, a week before the May 8 national elections.

The index was launched in New Zealand on May 14 and in Australia two days later to monitor sentiment around the elections in those countries.

The index is based on sentiment analysis of the daily tweets of South Africans, from which a happiness score is derived.

The scores are between 1 and 10, with 5 being neutral, thus neither happy nor unhappy.