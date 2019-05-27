South Africa

SA's first black female fighter pilot flies into history books at inauguration & Mzansi is here for it

27 May 2019 - 06:55 By Unathi Nkanjeni
South Africa's first black woman combat fighter pilot Mandisa Mfeka
South Africa's first black woman combat fighter pilot Mandisa Mfeka
Image: Twitter/Mandisa Mfeka

Female pilots took centre stage during the air display at President Cyril Ramaphosa's inauguration at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria on Saturday. Among them were Major Mandisa Nomcebo Mfeka, the country's first black female combat fighter pilot.

Mfeka joined the South African Air Force (SAAF) in 2008. In 2010 she enrolled at the Central Flying School in Langebaan in the Western Cape and in 2011 she received her wings.

Mfeka became a household name overnight after her participation in the inauguration, with many praising her for breaking stereotypes.

Here's a glimpse of the love she received on social media.

MORE

The five labours of Cyril Ramaphosa

Newly-elected South African President Cyril Ramaphosa faces herculean tasks after he gets down to work after Saturday's inauguration.
Politics
1 day ago

Cyril Ramaphosa in tour de force

In a show of strength in front of many of his continental peers, President Cyril Ramaphosa had a full battalion of the South African National Defence ...
News
1 day ago

WATCH LIVE | Cyril Ramaphosa sworn in as president

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa is being sworn in as South Africa's democratically elected president.
Politics
1 day ago

Most read

  1. 'I wasn't raised to remain silent,' says student who picked up EFF rubbish South Africa
  2. WATCH | Shoppers overpower armed robbers in Polokwane cellphone shop South Africa
  3. Man's decomposed body found in ceiling at Durban hospital South Africa
  4. Heavily pregnant cop gives birth before dying after Mpumalanga car crash South Africa
  5. Celebrity videographer critical after car riddled with bullets in Durban South Africa

Latest Videos

Shoppers overpower armed robbers in cell phone store
SA's sixth parliament sworn in
X