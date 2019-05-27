SA's first black female fighter pilot flies into history books at inauguration & Mzansi is here for it

Female pilots took centre stage during the air display at President Cyril Ramaphosa's inauguration at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria on Saturday. Among them were Major Mandisa Nomcebo Mfeka, the country's first black female combat fighter pilot.

Mfeka joined the South African Air Force (SAAF) in 2008. In 2010 she enrolled at the Central Flying School in Langebaan in the Western Cape and in 2011 she received her wings.

Mfeka became a household name overnight after her participation in the inauguration, with many praising her for breaking stereotypes.

Here's a glimpse of the love she received on social media.