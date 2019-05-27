SA's first black female fighter pilot flies into history books at inauguration & Mzansi is here for it
Female pilots took centre stage during the air display at President Cyril Ramaphosa's inauguration at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria on Saturday. Among them were Major Mandisa Nomcebo Mfeka, the country's first black female combat fighter pilot.
Mfeka joined the South African Air Force (SAAF) in 2008. In 2010 she enrolled at the Central Flying School in Langebaan in the Western Cape and in 2011 she received her wings.
Mfeka became a household name overnight after her participation in the inauguration, with many praising her for breaking stereotypes.
Here's a glimpse of the love she received on social media.
Give praise to Major Mandisa Nomcebo Mfeka! First African female fighter pilot in our skies! 💥🇿🇦#SAInauguration19#Inauguration2019 #AfricaDay pic.twitter.com/u0mkzRTBvK— Ulrich Janse van Vuuren (@UlrichJvV) May 25, 2019
Dear South Africa: stand up for these young, gifted & Black pilots, who flew and did aerobatics at today’s inauguration. Nandi Zama, 1st Black female commander of C130 & 1st Black African female fighter pilot, Mandisa Mfeka!We are proud! Salute! 🇿🇦 #SANDF #SAAF #Inauguration2019 pic.twitter.com/dCN8YiJ2JB— Rami Chuene (@ramichuene) May 25, 2019
#SAInauguration19 Those who say it can not be done, should not interrupt #Women doing it.. Thank you Major Mandisa Mfeka @Mandz_NM for being the epitome of Women excellence. Impossible is Nothing!! ❤️🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/DgEePHEQDs— Nkululeko Ngubane (@Nkulie14) May 25, 2019
My hat off to Major Mandisa Noncebo Mfeka. I am filled with so much pride when I see young black woman breaking boundaries. SheRo in our lifetime 🥰 #SAInauguration19 pic.twitter.com/LE62Rmqbrf— Kholo (@metalicious72) May 25, 2019
Did you guys see this formation? Well, one of them was piloted by 32 year old combat pilot Major Mandisa Mfeka. #FlyLikeAGirl #SAInauguration19 I’ve never been this proud to be South African. pic.twitter.com/7CdWAEN4Ht— Tumi Nkosi (@TumiNkosi) May 25, 2019
A proud moment. Hearing the news that Major Mandisa Nomcebo Mfeka is the first African female to grace our skies as a fighter pilot. The news I will be sharing with my daughters today. #SAInauguration19 pic.twitter.com/zpmykqqPkg— Dr.Nandipha (@DrNandipha) May 25, 2019