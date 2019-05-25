Politics

WATCH LIVE | Cyril Ramaphosa sworn in as president

25 May 2019 - 10:42 By TimesLIVE and aphiwe deklerk

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa is being sworn in as president of South Africa's sixth democratically-elected government on Saturday.

Thousands of ordinary citizens are expected to fill up Loftus Stadium in Pretoria for the event. This is the first time the presidential inauguration is being held at a stadium.

Traditionally, the event is held at the Union Buildings but Ramaphosa chose to deviate from the norm.

Ramaphosa is expected to deliver his inaugural speech at around 12 noon and it will be preceded by live music and entertainment.   

READ MORE

The five labours of Cyril Ramaphosa

Newly-elected South African President Cyril Ramaphosa faces herculean tasks after he gets down to work after Saturday's inauguration.
Politics
4 hours ago

WATCH | 6 heartwarming moments from Ramaphosa's parliamentary address 'I'm so much in need of love'

President Cyril Ramaphosa won the hearts of many with his parliamentary address
Politics
2 days ago

Loftus stadium in Pretoria gears up for presidential inauguration

Scores of South Africans and International dignitaries are making their way into Loftus Stadium in Pretoria ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s ...
Politics
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. Zuma is 'feeling very bad' about corruption case against him Politics
  2. Cyril's promise: 'There will be action' Politics
  3. WATCH | The moment Cyril Ramaphosa became president of South Africa Politics
  4. Zuma 'too busy staying out of jail' to attend Ramaphosa's presidential ... Politics
  5. WATCH LIVE | Cyril Ramaphosa sworn in as president Politics

Latest Videos

Shoppers overpower armed robbers in cell phone store
SA's sixth parliament sworn in
X