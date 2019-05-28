Here are the drinks South Africans like the most

South Africans spend more on wine than on coffee.

But it's not the drink that South Africans spend the most money on.

“Beer is the clear winner, taking up over a third of household spending on beverages, followed by fizzy drinks and spirit coolers. Whisky follows wine in fifth place,” Stats SA wrote in an article on their website on Friday in celebration of national wine day (May 25).

“Coffee, the darling of beverage-related internet memes, is tied with tea, taking up 5.6% of household spending on drinks. That’s in sixth place. Siestog.”

Wine consumes 7.2% of household expenditure on alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages according to Stats SA’s basket of goods and services used to measure the consumer price index (CPI). If you break it down, 3.9% is spent on red and 3.2% on white wine.