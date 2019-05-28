SA shaken by 'alarming' results of Joburg HIV study
A new HIV study has revealed that almost half a million adults in Johannesburg are living with the virus, leaving social media in shock.
The study, by the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), found that adult residents between the ages of 15 and 49 have HIV.
It also found that SA’s HIV adult prevalence rate is much higher than most African countries, including Kenya (5.6%), Nigeria (3%), Namibia (13.8%), Zimbabwe (13.5%) and Mozambique (11.9%).
Many expressed concern about the high numbers, while others urged people to get tested and use protection.
Here is a snapshot of the reactions:
these stats are alarming, thinking your partner is faithful is not good enough, we need to take better care of ourselves by using protection HIV-positive— KhanyisaN (@khanyisa_teti) May 27, 2019
Just because you can live longer now being HIV-positive doesn't mean it's an excuse to live recklessly. Be wise with your decisions. You don't just impact yourself (which is bad enough), but others as well. https://t.co/BdyQxlDU8e— Dan Brocklebank (@fantomdan) May 27, 2019
Hiv-positive...only half a million people in Jhb are hiv-positive— MissLoverLover (@Amanda_Qabs) May 27, 2019
Other millions do not know their status..imagine but thank God its not the end of the world....take your meds, Eat healthy..take care of self..then you good.
No worries💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕 pic.twitter.com/NwsSGgNPMX