SA shaken by 'alarming' results of Joburg HIV study

28 May 2019 - 11:04 By Unathi Nkanjeni
The study revealed that almost half a million adults in Johannesburg are living with the virus.
A new HIV study has revealed that almost half a million adults in Johannesburg are living with the virus, leaving social media in shock.

The study, by the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), found that adult residents between the ages of 15 and 49 have HIV. 

It also found that SA’s HIV adult prevalence rate is much higher than most African countries, including Kenya (5.6%), Nigeria (3%), Namibia (13.8%), Zimbabwe (13.5%) and Mozambique (11.9%).

Almost one in five (17%) of South African adults aged between 15 and 49 have HIV – a five percentage point increase from 2000.
Many expressed concern about the high numbers, while others urged people to get tested and use protection.

Here is a snapshot of the reactions: 

