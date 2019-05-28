SA shaken by 'alarming' results of Joburg HIV study

A new HIV study has revealed that almost half a million adults in Johannesburg are living with the virus, leaving social media in shock.

The study, by the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), found that adult residents between the ages of 15 and 49 have HIV.

It also found that SA’s HIV adult prevalence rate is much higher than most African countries, including Kenya (5.6%), Nigeria (3%), Namibia (13.8%), Zimbabwe (13.5%) and Mozambique (11.9%).