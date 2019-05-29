South Africa

Stepfather gets five life sentences for raping girl repeatedly since she was four

29 May 2019 - 12:44 By Nonkululeko Njilo
A 38-year-old man who repeatedly raped his stepdaughter for 12 years since she was four received multiple life sentences in the Richards Bay Regional Court.
Image: 123RF/Artit Oubkaew

A stepfather who repeatedly raped his stepdaughter from the age of four has been slapped with five terms of life imprisonment by the Richards Bay Regional Court.  

The 38-year-old Durban man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the child, was also convicted on Monday of sexually assaulting another minor, an 11-year-old friend of his stepdaughter.

"He was sentenced to five years' imprisonment for sexually assaulting the friend in 2016," said police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala.

The man had raped his stepdaughter repeatedly from 2005 until 2016.

 

