Sorry, Sars ‘rogue unit’ ruling was my bad: judge
03 June 2019 - 07:00
Judge Frank Kroon, the former chairperson of the Sars advisory board who declared the receiver’s Illicit Economy Unit – infamously known as the Rogue Unit – unlawful, has personally apologised to the unit’s former members and their families.
And Times Select has learnt the apology is tied to ex-Sars investigator Johann van Loggerenberg’s withdrawal of his complaint against Kroon.
