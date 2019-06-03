South Africa

Sorry, Sars ‘rogue unit’ ruling was my bad: judge

03 June 2019 - 07:00 By Graeme Hosken
Judge Frank Kroon has personally apologised to members of the Sars Illicit Economy Unit, which he had said was unlawful.
Image: Reuben Goldberg

Judge Frank Kroon, the former chairperson of the Sars advisory board who declared the receiver’s Illicit Economy Unit – infamously known as the Rogue Unit – unlawful, has personally apologised to the unit’s former members and their families.

And Times Select has learnt the apology is tied to ex-Sars investigator Johann van Loggerenberg’s withdrawal of his complaint against Kroon.

