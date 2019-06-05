South Africa

Slick soccer spin doctor sniffed around lucrative oil refinery project

05 June 2019 - 06:00 By Orrin Singh
Former Kaizer Chiefs spin doctor Louis Tshakoana and his son Louis Junior Tshakoana have been implicated in the controversial 'Undercover Billionaires' scheme.
Image: Supplied by Hawks

Former Kaizer Chiefs football club spin doctor Louis Jacob Tshakoane may have been involved in more than just luring unsuspecting funders to bankroll an alleged illegal investment scheme known as Undercover Billionaires.

Times Select can reveal that Tshakoane was sniffing around a lucrative oil-refinery development in mid-2017 with the KwaDube traditional council in eMpembeni, near Richards Bay.

 

