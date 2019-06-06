South Africa

Suspended CEO of the Railway Safety Regulator resigns

06 June 2019 - 14:39 By timeslive
Nkululeko Poya
Image: Supplied

The under-fire CEO of the Railway Safety Regulator, Nkululeko Poya, has resigned while on suspension. 

He was placed on suspension in November 2017 and subjected to a disciplinary inquiry on 14 charges, including alleged misconduct and abuse of power, according to a statement by the board on Thursday.

Poya challenged the disciplinary inquiry at the Labour Court last year where, according to the board, his application was dismissed with costs.

The regulator is responsible for issuing and managing safety permits and for investigating railway accidents, among other things.

