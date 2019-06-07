Rape comfort packs for kids are more than just a simple gift

Each month more than 200 little backpacks are delivered across KwaZulu-Natal.

The bag and its contents - new underwear, a packet of tissues, soap and a facecloth, a sanitary pad, a notebook and pen, crayons, a colouring book and a Teddy bear or small soft toy - provide more than comfort to young rape survivors under the age of 12.

"We received a call from a grandfather to thank us because his granddaughter was so traumatised when they arrived at the Thuthuzela Care Centre and it was the gifting of the kiddi pack that made her realise that she is in a safe space to talk about what had happened to her," the Jes Foord Foundation told TimesLIVE.

A handbag project, for adult rape survivors, started after the Jes Foord Foundation was established and to date has delivered over 51,407 rape comfort bags throughout SA.

The kiddi pack is sadly in high demand therefore, for Child Protection Week which ends on Sunday, a Durban woman Tina le Roux has launched a fundraising initiative for more bags to help child survivors through the initial trauma process.