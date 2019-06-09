South Africa

Wanted man linked to 18 rape cases arrested

09 June 2019 - 10:08 By Iavan Pijoos
The suspect is linked to 18 rape cases.
The suspect is linked to 18 rape cases.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

Gauteng police have a arrested a man linked to multiple rape cases committed over a period of 10 years.

Police spokesperson Mathapelo Peters said on Sunday the man was arrested in Ennerdale, Johannesburg, over the weekend following a crime-intelligence driven operation against the backdrop of a taxi violence-related murder reported at Evaton, north of Sebokeng in February this year.

Peters said the man has been linked to 18 rape cases committed over a period of 10-years in Meadowlands, Orlando and other parts of Soweto.

She said Gauteng police had also communicated with KwaZulu-Natal police to establish possible links with various serious and violent crimes reported in Madadeni, Bergville, Harrismith and Estcourt between 2018 and 2019.

"Further investigations are under way and will continue until police are satisfied that all possibilities of links to previous crimes have been exhausted."

Gauteng provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela applauded the team for the  "diligence and commitment" shown during the deployment of the respective joint disciplines.

"Integration of resources has yet again proven to be valuable in the tracing of most wanted suspects whom police have, in many instances, found to be repeat offenders responsible for a large percentage of serious and violent crimes.

"This breakthrough must serve as motivation for our members to continue the hard work and rid our streets and communities of hardened criminals," Mawela said.

MORE

Manhunt under way for man who allegedly raped child, killed mother

Police in Mpumalanga are searching for a man who allegedly raped a nine-year-old girl and killed her mother in Msholozi, a village near White River.
News
3 days ago

Man arrested for allegedly raping his mother

A 29-year-old man is to appear in the magistrate’s court in Willowvale in the Eastern Cape on Monday for allegedly raping his 50-year-old mother.
News
6 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Teacher bust for overseeing exams with gun in hand South Africa
  2. WATCH | Armed men snatch briefcase from car in less than a minute South Africa
  3. Anger, tears as 'gang boss' gunned down after gym session at Umhlanga mall South Africa
  4. WATCH | Swedish YouTube sensation takes shots at Jacob Zuma's struggle with ... South Africa
  5. WATCH | 2.5m black mamba found in dog kennel at Durban home South Africa

Latest Videos

Armed men rob CT man in under 50 seconds
6 ways the ANC plans to tackle unemployment
X