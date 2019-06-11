South Africa

Man sentenced to 12 years for killing his girlfriend for getting an abortion

11 June 2019 - 14:59 By Nico Gous
A man has been sentenced to 12 years in jail for murdering his girlfriend after she had an abortion without his consent.
A man has been sentenced to 12 years in jail for murdering his girlfriend after she had an abortion without his consent.
Image: iStock

The Polokwane High Court on Monday sentenced 39-year-old Joseph Mafifi to 12 years in prison for killing his girlfriend in 2018.

Officers at Tom Burke police station, outside Lephalale, received a tip-off on March 18 last year that a woman was being stabbed on a farm near Swartwater.

“When the police arrived, they found the lifeless body of a 44-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds. She was identified as Simangele Sibanda from Zimbabwe,” said Col Moatshe Ngoepe on Tuesday.

Mafifi fled the scene. Police tracked him down to his hometown in the Moletemane area in Botswana and he was eventually extradited to stand trial in South Africa.

“The accused revealed in court that he killed his girlfriend for terminating her pregnancy without his consent,” said Ngoepe.

READ MORE:

Bara baby abductor was 'suicidal after 2 miscarriages'

The Soweto woman accused of snatching a newborn baby from the Chris Hani Baragwanath hospital was desperate to become a mother, her family has ...
News
7 hours ago

Alabama senate passes toughest abortion ban bill in US

The Alabama senate on Tuesday passed the most restrictive abortion bill in the United States, which places a near-total ban on the termination of ...
News
3 weeks ago

Biden support for abortion limits draws fierce party backlash

Presidential Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden came under spirited attack from White House rivals Wednesday after his campaign confirmed that he ...
News
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Motorists warned to stay off N3 at night as route becomes a warzone South Africa
  2. Ace Magashule's hidden hand in Reserve Bank row News
  3. WATCH | Armed men snatch briefcase from car in less than a minute South Africa
  4. Anger, tears as 'gang boss' gunned down after gym session at Umhlanga mall South Africa
  5. WATCH | Swedish YouTube sensation takes shots at Jacob Zuma's struggle with ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Forest High memorial service: "Our parents have failed us" says RCL
WATCH: Red robot horror as car smashes into motorbike
X