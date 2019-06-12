South Africa

One shot fired during foiled mugging at Cornubia Mall in Umhlanga

12 June 2019 - 10:32 By Orrin Singh
The suspect is still at large after an attempted mugging at Cornubia Mall in Umhlanga. File photo.
The suspect is still at large after an attempted mugging at Cornubia Mall in Umhlanga. File photo. 
Image: iStock

A security guard opened fire on an armed suspect during an attempted mugging at Cornubia Mall, in Umhlanga, north of Durban, on Wednesday. 

The incident occurred near the Gagasi FM studios. 

According to Kyle van Reenen of Marshall Security, police were at the scene investigating. 

"A man was approached by an armed suspect at a shopping centre in Cornubia and was being mugged. An armed guard spotted the attempted mugging and fired a shot at the suspect, who fled on foot."

Van Reenen said there were no injuries and the suspect was still at large. 

Police and Cornubia Mall management could not yet be reached for comment. 

MORE

Suspect arrested for mugging of Muizenberg woman

Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the mugging of a woman in Cape Town - video footage of which went viral on social media.
News
3 months ago

WATCH | Mzansi rages about mugging - and motorists who ignored victim

Social media erupted in anger and despair on Thursday over a video showing a mugging in Cape Town.
News
3 months ago

Stabbed Mondeor High School pupil described as 'an angel who didn't deserve to die'

As a mother mourned the death of her only child at a memorial service in Johannesburg on Friday, the three teenagers accused of stabbing him to death ...
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | North West farmer 'assaults man and mother' with knobkierie South Africa
  2. Mzansi ain’t buying Ace Magashule’s ‘fake tweet’ claims South Africa
  3. Motorists warned to stay off N3 at night as route becomes a warzone South Africa
  4. WATCH | Chants, dancing and gun salutes at alleged drug lord's funeral South Africa
  5. Our newborn was 'bought' for R2,500: Abducted Bara baby's mother alleges South Africa

Latest Videos

Forest High memorial service: "Our parents have failed us" says RCL
WATCH: Red robot horror as car smashes into motorbike
X