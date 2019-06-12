One shot fired during foiled mugging at Cornubia Mall in Umhlanga

A security guard opened fire on an armed suspect during an attempted mugging at Cornubia Mall, in Umhlanga, north of Durban, on Wednesday.

The incident occurred near the Gagasi FM studios.

According to Kyle van Reenen of Marshall Security, police were at the scene investigating.

"A man was approached by an armed suspect at a shopping centre in Cornubia and was being mugged. An armed guard spotted the attempted mugging and fired a shot at the suspect, who fled on foot."