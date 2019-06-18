South Africa

Cape Town dams are just under half full but filling up slowly

18 June 2019 - 16:00 By Nico Gous
The Theewaterskloof Dam in Cape Town is only 40.1% full but water levels of the city's dams are slowly improving.
The Theewaterskloof Dam in Cape Town is only 40.1% full but water levels of the city's dams are slowly improving.
Image: Ashraf Hendricks/GroundUp

Cape Town’s dams are just under half full and filling up slowly but surely.

“Dams that supply the metro are slowly but surely recovering, increasing by 0.7% for the past week of June 10-16,” the city said on Tuesday.

Dams levels are now at just under half of their capacity (48.7%), while the city’s water consumption for the past week rose by 19-million litres a day to a total of 542-million litres a day. This is up from 523-million litres a day last week.

Mayoral committee member for water Xanthea Limberg said: “It is good news to see dam levels steadily increasing for two weeks in a row. Although daily consumption has also increased slightly, we remain within our daily allocation of 650-million litres a day.

"We remain cautiously optimistic that the city will receive further rain in the coming months. The city would like to thank the water warriors who continue to save this precious resource,” she added.

At this time last year, dam levels were at just over 36%, said the city.

Here is a breakdown of dam levels according to the city of Cape Town website:

  • Berg River - 73.5%;
  • Steenbras Lower - 39.5%;
  • Steenbras Upper - 70.4%;
  • Theewaterskloof - 40.1%;
  • Voëlvlei - 55.3%; and
  • Wemmershoek - 40.4%.

READ MORE:

Did the rain break Cape Town's drought? Yes and no

Cape Town experienced a deluge this week, and will likely see more heavy storms on Wednesday.
News
1 week ago

Weather warning for strong winds and heavy rain in Cape Town

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned Capetonians that strong winds will accompany heavy rain between Tuesday and Wednesday, with over ...
News
2 weeks ago

Gauteng metros hit with water restrictions

Residents in high-lying areas in the City of Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane will  from Saturday experience a reduced water supply, Rand Water ...
News
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Enraged community castrates, kills man accused of raping teenage girls South Africa
  2. Cyril Ramaphosa foils Ace Magashule parliament 'coup' News
  3. Foul play suspected as search intensifies for Joburg businessman South Africa
  4. ANC KZN faction plots to remove president Ramaphosa News
  5. Murdered farmer's wife under heavy guard at Stellenbosch memorial South Africa

Latest Videos

Dramatic dashcam footage of robbery outside Joburg mosque
Fans demand DJ Fresh's return to Metro FM
X