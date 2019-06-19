Right-to-die activist Sean Davison gets three years' house arrest for murders

Right-to-die activist Sean Davison made a plea and sentencing agreement on Wednesday which means he will not go on trial for three murders.

The agreement, which entails three years of house arrest for the University of the Western Cape (UWC) academic, was approved by Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe.

Davison, 58, was also sentenced to eight years' imprisonment, which was suspended for five years.

The conditions of his house arrest mean he will be allowed to leave home to go to work, church and the doctor.