Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu has come out in support of right-to-die activist Sean Davison‚ who was arrested this week on charges of murder.

In a statement‚ Tutu called on lawmakers to factor in the rights of terminally ill patients who wanted dignity in death.

Davison‚ the founder of right-to-die organisation Dignity South Africa‚ was released on bail after being charged with murder on Wednesday in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court.

Davison‚ 57‚ was charged over a 2013 incident in which he allegedly assisted his doctor friend‚ Anrich Burger‚ to die. Burger became a quadriplegic after a car crash eight years earlier.