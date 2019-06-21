South Africa

More than 200 pupils in Limpopo hospitalised with stomach cramps

21 June 2019 - 13:59 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
More than 200 pupils of a girls' school in Limpopo are 'stable' after being taken to hospital with stomach cramps.
More than 200 pupils of a girls' school in Limpopo are 'stable' after being taken to hospital with stomach cramps.
Image: Gallo Images/ IStock

More than 200 pupils of an all-girls' school in Limpopo have been taken to various hospitals after complaining of stomach cramps.

"More than 200 girl learners from Motse Maria High School have been rushed to hospitals around Polokwane after complaining of cramps and discomfort in their stomachs,” said the Limpopo department of education.

The school is in Ga-Mashashane outside Polokwane.

The department said the girls were boarders at the school and were attending a winter enrichment camp organised by the school for grades 10-12. 

“We can confirm that all learners are stable and are receiving the necessary attention at these medical facilities,” the department said.

MORE

Teens in trouble after 'dagga muffin' episode lands pupils in hospital

Twenty school pupils were hospitalised after allegedly eating dagga-laced muffins that were sold to them by classmates in Limpopo.
News
1 month ago

Pretoria pupils taken to hospital with stomach pains

A total of  28 learners from an Atteridgeville high school in Pretoria were admitted to hospital on Thursday after falling ill at school.
News
4 weeks ago

Nearly 100 pupils rushed to hospital

An estimated 100 learners from a school in the Eastern Cape were rushed to hospital after complaining of stomach ailments on Tuesday night.
News
10 months ago

Most read

  1. Joburg water to be switched off for 54 hours from Monday next week South Africa
  2. FNB will take back 'free money' paid into customers' bank accounts South Africa
  3. Brace yourself! Rain, wind and snow expected to hit Mzansi this weekend South Africa
  4. O jewa ke eng?: The tweet that changed the world South Africa
  5. WATCH | Vryburg teacher dancing with pupils to DJ Cleo's 'Goodbye' is everything South Africa

Latest Videos

‘We are a country of dreamers’: Politicians react to SONA 2019 II
Community living in fear after fifth man found dead in Pretoria
X