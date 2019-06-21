IFP's Mkhuleko Hlengwa is new chair of watchdog Scopa

The IFP’s Mkhuleko Hlengwa is the new chairperson of parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa).

The party confirmed on Friday that the ANC offered the party the position and they have accepted it.

“The IFP has nominated Hon Mkhuleko Hlengwa MP to take up this post as he has over the past five years been an active member of the Scopa committee and has played a formidable role in holding government departments to account,” the party said in a statement.

The IFP said it believed Hlengwa would fulfil his new role with integrity and diligence.

“We believe that the offering of this post to the IFP is as a result of our very firm stance and tough position on corruption and holding the executive and all government departments to account,” the statement said.

Hlengwa has been an MP since 2012 and is seen as one of the bright young stars within the party. He is also the party national spokesperson.

He takes over from Themba Godi who served as the chairperson of this committee since February 2005. But Godi’s African People’s Convention did not receive enough votes in the May elections, eliminating him from parliament.

It has long been tradition in the ANC to offer this position to a member of the opposition.