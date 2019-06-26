South Africa

No water cuts as Rand Water wraps up its 54-hour repair job

26 June 2019 - 14:27 By Nico Gous
The Rand Water repair operation has been concluded successfully and without any major disruptions to water supply.
Image: 123rf.com/Chayapon Bootboonneam

Rand Water thanked customers on Wednesday afternoon for controlling their water usage during a 54-hour shutdown as it repaired a major water pipe.

"The Rand Water network is operational and stable and all our reservoirs are meeting demand," Rand Water spokesperson Justice Mohale said. "A project of this magnitude was not without its challenges, but these were jointly and successfully managed."

Johannesburg announced last week that Rand Water, its main bulk water supplier, was planning a major shutdown that would affect all its reservoirs and towers for 54 hours from Monday.

The shutdown was ordered so workers could install a 2,500mm butterfly valve on the B11 pipeline running from Lethabo to the Vereeniging pumping station.

